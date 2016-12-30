MAKIN ISLAND ARG VERTREP

170311-N-LI768-520

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), the dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) and the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) conduct a vertical replenishment. Makin Island and Somerset are deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 16:53 Photo ID: 3223208 VIRIN: 170311-N-LI768-520 Resolution: 5551x3965 Size: 1.94 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY