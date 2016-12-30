MAKIN ISLAND VERTREP

170311-N-LI768-439

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Tyler Horchak, from Las Vegas, looks out at the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) from an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Blackjacks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, as it prepares to take off. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 03.12.2017