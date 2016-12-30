MAKIN ISLAND ARG VERTREP

170311-N-LI768-1000

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Paul Cayce, from Zanesville, Ohio, observes operations from an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during a vertical replenishment with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). Somerset is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 03.12.2017