Building the Team

Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Theater) engages a group of Soldiers during a team building class at the unit headquarters in East Point, Georgia March 12. The event, attended by approximately 50 Soldiers, is designed to build the Soldiers collaboration skills and increase communication effectiveness. This is the third team-building event Bosse has held at the headquarters since taking command in October 2016, but the first one he has hosted for traditional Army Reserve Soldiers. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

