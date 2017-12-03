(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Building the Team [Image 1 of 4]

    Building the Team

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Theater) engages a group of Soldiers during a team building class at the unit headquarters in East Point, Georgia March 12. The event, attended by approximately 50 Soldiers, is designed to build the Soldiers collaboration skills and increase communication effectiveness. This is the third team-building event Bosse has held at the headquarters since taking command in October 2016, but the first one he has hosted for traditional Army Reserve Soldiers. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building the Team [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    team building
    Signal
    army reserve
    335th
    335
    #USarmyreserve
    bosse

