(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hanging On [Image 2 of 4]

    Hanging On

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Army Reserve Spc. Irelin Odonnell, supply specialist and native of Valdosta, Georgia, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command (Theater) tries to maintain her balance as she navigates her way across the drill hall during a team building exercise at the unit headquarters in East Point, Georgia March 12. The event, hosted by Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, commanding general, 335th SC (T) is designed to build the Soldiers collaboration skills and increase communication effectiveness. This is the third team-building event Bosse has held at the headquarters since taking command in October 2016, but the first one he has hosted for traditional Army Reserve Soldiers. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 16:06
    Photo ID: 3223150
    VIRIN: 170312-A-BQ341-503
    Resolution: 3558x2956
    Size: 956.28 KB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanging On [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Building the Team
    Hanging On
    Team Builders
    Avoiding the Alligators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    reserve
    team building
    signal
    army reserve
    335
    335th Signal
    #USarmyreserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT