Army Reserve Spc. Irelin Odonnell, supply specialist and native of Valdosta, Georgia, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command (Theater) tries to maintain her balance as she navigates her way across the drill hall during a team building exercise at the unit headquarters in East Point, Georgia March 12. The event, hosted by Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, commanding general, 335th SC (T) is designed to build the Soldiers collaboration skills and increase communication effectiveness. This is the third team-building event Bosse has held at the headquarters since taking command in October 2016, but the first one he has hosted for traditional Army Reserve Soldiers. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 16:06 Photo ID: 3223150 VIRIN: 170312-A-BQ341-503 Resolution: 3558x2956 Size: 956.28 KB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hanging On [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.