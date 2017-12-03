(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Builders [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Builders

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse (center), commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Theater) watches Soldiers navigate their way across the drill hall on wooden planks as they participate in a team building exercise at the unit headquarters in East Point, Georgia March 12. The event, hosted by Bosse, is designed to build the Soldiers collaboration skills and increase communication effectiveness. This is the third team-building event Bosse has held at the headquarters since taking command in October 2016, but the first one he has hosted for traditional Army Reserve Soldiers. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

