Avoiding the Alligators

Master Sgt. Joseph Calhoun (center) noncommissioned officer-in-charge, operations and training, 335th Signal Command (Theater) navigates his way across the drill hall on a set of wooden planks along with nearly 50 other Soldiers as part of a team building exercise hosted by Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, commanding general, 335th SC (T) at the unit headquarters in East Point, Georgia March 12. The event is designed to build the Soldiers collaboration skills and increase communication effectiveness. This is the third team-building event Bosse has held at the headquarters since taking command in October 2016, but the first one he has hosted for traditional Army Reserve Soldiers. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

