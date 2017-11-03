(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Green Bay and 31st MEU conduct CRRC rehearsal [Image 2 of 10]

    Green Bay and 31st MEU conduct CRRC rehearsal

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170311-N-ZL062-627 OKINAWA, Japan (March 11, 2017) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to embark the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a combat rubber raiding craft rehearsal. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 11:52
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Bay and 31st MEU conduct CRRC rehearsal [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

