170311-N-ZL062-648 OKINAWA, Japan (March 11, 2017) Navy Capt. Thomas Shultz (left), executive officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), carry a combat rubber raiding craft (CRRC) into the ship’s well deck during a CRRC rehearsal. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 11:52 Photo ID: 3223003 VIRIN: 170311-N-ZL062-648 Resolution: 3675x2446 Size: 979.74 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Bay and 31st MEU conduct CRRC rehearsal [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.