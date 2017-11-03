Green Bay and 31st MEU conduct CRRC rehearsal off the coast of Okinawa

170311-N-JH293-542 OKINAWA, Japan (March 11, 2017) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embark the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a combat rubber raiding craft rehearsal. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

