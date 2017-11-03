170311-N-ZL062-555 OKINAWA, Japan (March 11, 2017) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) carry a combat rubber raiding craft (CRRC) into the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a CRRC rehearsal. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 11:51
|Photo ID:
|3222988
|VIRIN:
|170311-N-ZL062-555
|Resolution:
|4671x3109
|Size:
|969.56 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Green Bay and 31st MEU conduct CRRC rehearsal [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
