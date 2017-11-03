Green Bay conducts DATF exercise

170311-N-JH293-041 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 11, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Grahm Johnson, from Anaheim, Calif., fires a .50-caliber machine gun as Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gregory Grubbs, from Fort Worth, Texas, points out a target in the water aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a defense of the amphibious task force exercise. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

