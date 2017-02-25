(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed military working dogs show-off skills

    Deployed military working dogs show-off skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jeffrie Kennedy, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, kneels with his dog Nico, during a demonstration, Feb. 25, 2017, in Southwest Asia. The demonstration showcased several techniques that included following commands, guarding a suspect, and attacking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 10:09
    Photo ID: 3222821
    VIRIN: 170225-F-GH936-288
    Resolution: 3071x2194
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Deployed military working dogs show-off skills [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Deployed military working dogs show-off skills
    Deployed military working dogs show-off skills
    Deployed military working dogs show-off skills

    Deployed military working dogs show-off skills

