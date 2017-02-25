Staff Sgt. Jeffrie Kennedy, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, kneels with his dog Nico, during a demonstration, Feb. 25, 2017, in Southwest Asia. The demonstration showcased several techniques that included following commands, guarding a suspect, and attacking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 This work, Deployed military working dogs show-off skills, by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.