    Deployed military working dogs show-off skills

    Deployed military working dogs show-off skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    Security forces members from the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron detain a subject during a demonstration, Feb. 25, 2017, in Southwest Asia. The demonstration showcased military working dogs skills and coalition partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 10:09
    Photo ID: 3222819
    VIRIN: 170225-F-GH936-210
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 886.42 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed military working dogs show-off skills [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

