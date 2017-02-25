Security forces members from the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron detain a subject during a demonstration, Feb. 25, 2017, in Southwest Asia. The demonstration showcased military working dogs skills and coalition partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 10:09
|Photo ID:
|3222819
|VIRIN:
|170225-F-GH936-210
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|886.42 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed military working dogs show-off skills [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Deployed military working dogs show-off skills
LEAVE A COMMENT