CENTCOM commander visits deployed Airmen and Soldiers

Gen. Joseph Votel, U.S. Central Command commander, receives a brief from Capt. Sheppard, 389th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in-charge, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 23, 2017. The general is the commander of all down-range operations in the 20-country inclusive central region in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

