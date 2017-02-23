Gen. Joseph Votel, U.S. Central Command commander, receives a brief from Capt. Sheppard, 389th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in-charge, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 23, 2017. The general is the commander of all down-range operations in the 20-country inclusive central region in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 09:55
|Photo ID:
|3222773
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-GH936-042
|Resolution:
|3908x2791
|Size:
|778.09 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CENTCOM commander visits deployed Airmen and Soldiers [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT