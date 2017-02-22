(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CENTCOM commander visits deployed Airmen and Soldiers

    CENTCOM commander visits deployed Airmen and Soldiers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    Gen. Joseph Votel, U.S. Central Command commander, speaks at a commander’s call at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 23, 2017. The general thanked the Airmen and Soldiers for their service and contribution to the CENTCOM mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017
    Photo ID: 3222771
    VIRIN: 170222-F-GH936-218
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM commander visits deployed Airmen and Soldiers [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

