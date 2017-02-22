CENTCOM commander visits deployed Airmen and Soldiers

Gen. Joseph Votel, U.S. Central Command commander, speaks with Spc. Alan Torres, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment Able Battery, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Torres was coined by the general for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

