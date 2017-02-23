Gen. Joseph Votel, U.S. Central Command commander, debarks an F-15E Strike Eagle at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 23, 2017. The general visited with Airmen and Soldiers to see the on-going operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 09:55 Photo ID: 3222768 VIRIN: 170223-F-GH936-070 Resolution: 3180x2271 Size: 567.8 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTCOM commander visits deployed Airmen and Soldiers [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.