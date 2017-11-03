170311-N-SF984-225

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 11, 2017) Musician 2nd Class Mark Lame of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition, plays bass guitar and sings during a performance at Hambantota Beach Park as part of Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 03:39 Photo ID: 3222635 VIRIN: 170311-N-SF984-225 Resolution: 5007x3338 Size: 950.54 KB Location: HAMBANTOTA, LK Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170311-N-SF984-225 [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.