    HAMBANTOTA, SRI LANKA

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Milburn 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 11, 2017) Sri Lankan dancers perform at Hambantota Beach Park as part of Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 03:40
    Photo ID: 3222634
    Resolution: 5324x3549
    Size: 887.32 KB
    Location: HAMBANTOTA, LK 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170311-N-SF984-082 [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

