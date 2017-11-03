170311-N-SF984-082

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 11, 2017) Sri Lankan dancers perform at Hambantota Beach Park as part of Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)

