USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman Lemar Ballard, from Brooklyn, N.Y. and Aviation Ordnanceman Fidel Cardenas, from Waco, Texas, attach supplies to an SA-330J Puma helicopter aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a vertical replenishment. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)