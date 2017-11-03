USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY , U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY 03.11.2017 Courtesy Photo USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) steams along side the dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a vertical replenishment. Makin Island and Somerset are deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)