FORT STEWART, Ga., 7 March 17— A Georgia National Guardsman qualifies with a M4 rifle. Weapon proficiency is an important skill for Soldiers to have. Soldiers are tested on their weapon skills frequently.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 01:14
|Photo ID:
|3222601
|VIRIN:
|170308-Z-FK815-016
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART MAARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, m4 11 [Image 1 of 12], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT