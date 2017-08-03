(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT STEWART MAARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT STEWART, Ga., 7 March 17— A Georgia National Guardsman qualifies with a M4 rifle. Weapon proficiency is an important skill for Soldiers to have. Soldiers are tested on their weapon skills frequently.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, m4 11 [Image 1 of 12], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Fort Stewart
    Competition
    Weapon Qualification
    Combat Water Survival Training
    2017

