CAMP CASEY, South Korea – Lt. Col. Bryan Harris, the commander of 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and Capt. John Orendorff, the battalion’s assistant operations officer, meet with leaders from the South Korean Army’s 32nd Tank Battalion during a partnership engagement on Camp Casey, South Korea Feb. 22. (Photo by 1st Lt. Patrina Lowrie, 2nd Bn. 34th Armor Rgmt.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 23:17 Photo ID: 3222567 VIRIN: 170222-A-XX000-002 Resolution: 1086x724 Size: 180.07 KB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Dreadnaught’ battalion partnership engagement with South Korea tank battalion [Image 1 of 2], by 94th Airlift Wing, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.