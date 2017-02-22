(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Dreadnaught’ battalion partnership engagement with South Korea tank battalion [Image 1 of 2]

    ‘Dreadnaught’ battalion partnership engagement with South Korea tank battalion

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2017

    Photo by 94th Airlift Wing 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    CAMP CASEY, South Korea – Lt. Col. Bryan Harris, the commander of 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and Capt. John Orendorff, the battalion’s assistant operations officer, meet with leaders from the South Korean Army’s 32nd Tank Battalion during a partnership engagement on Camp Casey, South Korea Feb. 22. (Photo by 1st Lt. Patrina Lowrie, 2nd Bn. 34th Armor Rgmt.)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Tank
    2nd Battalion
    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    Engagement
    Alliance
    Partnership
    1st Infantry Division
    34th Armor Regiment
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

