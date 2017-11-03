2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day four

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Baren Berg aims down range during archery practice at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2017. Baren, a Houtzdale, Pa., native, is a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kierkegaard)

