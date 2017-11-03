(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day four [Image 6 of 6]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day four

    WOUNDED WARRIOR REGIMENT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kierkegaard 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    A bow rests on the ground during archery practice at the 2017 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kierkegaard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 21:16
    Photo ID: 3222496
    VIRIN: 170311-M-HN839-005
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 13.83 MB
    Location: WOUNDED WARRIOR REGIMENT, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day four [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Kierkegaard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    archery
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    2017 Marine Corps Trials

