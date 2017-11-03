Marines pose for a picture with Monnazjea Finney-Smith of Hampton at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va., March 3, 2017. The Pirates won the MEAC tournament and earned an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. The Marine Corps is proud to recognize and celebrate those young people who display the qualities of a leader through their commitment to hard work in school, as well as in their extracurricular activities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 19:24 Photo ID: 3222473 VIRIN: 170311-M-JI948-001 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.79 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hampton Player Receives Excellence in Leadership Award [Image 1 of 2], by Sgt Jacky Fang, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.