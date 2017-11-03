Marines pose for a picture with Rashaun Madison of North Carolina Central University at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va., March 11, 2017. The Eagles won the MEAC tournament and earned an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. The Marine Corps is proud to recognize and celebrate those young people who display the qualities of a leader through their commitment to hard work in school, as well as in their extracurricular activities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 19:24 Photo ID: 3222471 VIRIN: 170311-M-JI948-002 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.99 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCCU Player Receives Excellence in Leadership Award [Image 1 of 2], by Sgt Jacky Fang, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.