    NCCU Player Receives Excellence in Leadership Award [Image 2 of 2]

    NCCU Player Receives Excellence in Leadership Award

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jacky Fang 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command

    Marines pose for a picture with Rashaun Madison of North Carolina Central University at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va., March 11, 2017. The Eagles won the MEAC tournament and earned an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. The Marine Corps is proud to recognize and celebrate those young people who display the qualities of a leader through their commitment to hard work in school, as well as in their extracurricular activities.

