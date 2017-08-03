(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RAAF C-17 crew participates in first AATTC course in Australia [Image 8 of 14]

    RAAF C-17 crew participates in first AATTC course in Australia

    RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Royal Australian Air Force Flying Officer Doug Izatt and Flight Lieutenant Andrew Muhl, both pilots with the No. 36 Squadron, participate in a defensive systems training exercise with a C17 Globemaster III, during the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course (ATAC), above the Blue Mountains, Australia, March 9, 2017. ATAC is conducted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based out of St. Joseph Mo., which has the mission of increasing the war-fighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. This is the first time the AATTC has taught courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 18:40
    Photo ID: 3222455
    VIRIN: 170308-Z-YI114-077
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 17.47 MB
    Location: RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AU
    This work, RAAF C-17 crew participates in first AATTC course in Australia [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Australia
    cockpit
    RAAF
    flight deck
    exercise
    Mobile Training Team
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center
    MoGuard
    AATTC
    ATAC
    No. 36 Squadron
    New South Wales
    RAAF Richmond
    Blue Mountains
    Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course
    MTT Australia
    DS sortie
    Defensive Systems Training
    Flight Lieutenant Andrew Muhl
    Flying Officer Doug Izatt

