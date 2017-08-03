RAAF C-17 crew participates in first AATTC course in Australia

Royal Australian Air Force Flying Officer Doug Izatt and Flight Lieutenant Andrew Muhl, both pilots with the No. 36 Squadron, participate in a defensive systems training exercise with a C17 Globemaster III, during the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course (ATAC), above the Blue Mountains, Australia, March 9, 2017. ATAC is conducted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based out of St. Joseph Mo., which has the mission of increasing the war-fighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. This is the first time the AATTC has taught courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

