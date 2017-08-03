RAAF C-17 crew participates in first AATTC course in Australia

Royal Australian Air Force Flying Officer Doug Izatt, a C17 Globemaster III pilot with the No. 36 Squadron, monitors the terrain during a defensive systems training exercise above the Blue Mountains in Australia, March 9, 2017. The exercise was part of the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course hosted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based out of St. Joseph Mo., which has the mission of increasing the war-fighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. This is the first time the AATTC has taught courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

