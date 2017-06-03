The last step is a big one

MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force wait for the green light to jump during Realistic Urban Training at Twentynine Palms, March 6, 2017. RUT is a land-based exercise that provides an opportunity to integrate unique skills and develop the MEU’s collective proficiency in challenging and unfamiliar environments. The 15th MEU’s rapid ability to mobilize people and equipment makes the amphibious force uniquely postured to respond to any mission at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero)

