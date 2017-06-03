(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The last step is a big one [Image 6 of 8]

    The last step is a big one

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force gather for a pre-jump brief before loading onto a KC-130J Hercules during Realistic Urban Training at Twentynine Palms, March 6, 2017. RUT is a land-based exercise that provides an opportunity to integrate unique skills and develop the MEU’s collective proficiency in challenging and unfamiliar environments. The 15th MEU’s rapid ability to mobilize people and equipment makes the amphibious force uniquely postured to respond to any mission at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 18:18
    Photo ID: 3222443
    VIRIN: 170306-M-HF454-063
    Resolution: 4978x3318
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The last step is a big one [Image 1 of 8], by Cpl Timothy Valero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Recon
    15th MEU
    Reconnaissance and surveillance
    1st Reconnaissance Battalion
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    California
    Marines
    C-130
    Night Jump
    Maritime Raid Force
    MRF
    Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms

