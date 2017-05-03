Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen flying in a KC-135 from Pittsburgh’s 171st Air Refueling Wing refuels an A-10 aircraft March 5, 2017 (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Allyson Manners)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 15:17
|Photo ID:
|3222270
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-MY450-005
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A-10 Aerial Refueling [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Allyson Manners, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
