    A-10 Aerial Refueling [Image 7 of 7]

    A-10 Aerial Refueling

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Allyson Manners 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen flying in a KC-135 from Pittsburgh’s 171st Air Refueling Wing refuels an A-10 aircraft March 5, 2017 (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Allyson Manners)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 15:17
    Photo ID: 3222270
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-MY450-005
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Aerial Refueling [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Allyson Manners, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    pittsburgh
    A-10
    tanker
    aerial refueling
    KC-135
    air force
    airman
    air refueling wing
    171st

