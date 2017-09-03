(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Real Thaw Exercise [Image 3 of 14]

    Real Thaw Exercise

    TANCOS, 11, PORTUGAL

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army paratroopers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade execute a tactical retreat under the cover of a smoke grenade during a live-fire team movement exercise at Exercise Real Thaw in Tancos, Portugal, March 09, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. . (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 08:21
    Photo ID: 3222122
    VIRIN: 170309-A-II094-067
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: TANCOS, 11, PT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Thaw Exercise [Image 1 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise
    Real Thaw Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    91st Cavalry Regiment
    1st Squadron
    tactical training
    Camp Darby
    Livorno
    Elena Baladelli
    Vincenzo Vitiello
    Tancos.
    7th JMTS TSC
    Real Thaw Exercise
    C-27J “Spartan” aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT