U.S. Army paratroopers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade engage the targets during a live-fire team movement exercise at Exercise Real Thaw in Tancos, Portugal, March 09, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. . (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 08:21
|Photo ID:
|3222115
|VIRIN:
|170309-A-II094-061
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.77 MB
|Location:
|TANCOS, 11, PT
This work, Real Thaw Exercise [Image 1 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
