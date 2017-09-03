Real Thaw Exercise

U.S. Army paratroopers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade engage the targets during a live-fire team movement exercise at Exercise Real Thaw in Tancos, Portugal, March 09, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. . (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

