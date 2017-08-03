Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend meets ICTS leadership

Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, right, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, meets with Iraqi Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) commander, Lieutenant-General Abdul Ghani al-Assadi in Mosul, Iraq, March 8, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

