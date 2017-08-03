(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend meets ICTS leadership [Image 2 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend meets ICTS leadership

    IRAQ

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, right, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, meets with Iraqi Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) commander, Lieutenant-General Abdul Ghani al-Assadi in Mosul, Iraq, March 8, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend meets ICTS leadership [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

