A Portuguese trainer guides an Iraqi security force soldier as he conducts live fire bounding techniques at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 8, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 06:18 Photo ID: 3221976 VIRIN: 170308-A-LD787-039 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 1.95 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi security forces bounding training [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.