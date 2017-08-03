(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iraqi security forces bounding training

    Iraqi security forces bounding training

    BESMAYA, IRAQ

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A Portuguese trainer observes as an Iraqi security force soldier as he conducts live fire bounding techniques at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 8, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 06:19
    Photo ID: 3221972
    VIRIN: 170308-A-LD787-015
    Resolution: 5493x3661
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: BESMAYA, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi security forces bounding training [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

