A Portuguese trainer observes Iraqi security forces as they receive instruction on bounding techniques at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 8, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 06:19
|Photo ID:
|3221971
|VIRIN:
|170308-A-LD787-001
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|949.49 KB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iraqi security forces bounding training [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
