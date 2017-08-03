Iraqi security forces bounding training

A Portuguese trainer observes Iraqi security forces as they receive instruction on bounding techniques at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 8, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

