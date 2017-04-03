(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TF Fighting Eagles Earn Air Medal for Valor [Image 2 of 9]

    TF Fighting Eagles Earn Air Medal for Valor

    AFGHANISTAN

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Robert Harrison 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Mar. 4, 2017) – U.S. Army Capt. Trevor P. Joseph, recognized for valor at a ceremony here today and awarded The Air Medal with ‘V’ Device for heroism during a Nov. 3, 2016 helicopter medical evacuation of wounded U.S. and Afghan Soldiers in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan. Joseph, originally from Collierville, Tennessee, is a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot and is the commander of C Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas. This is Joseph’s second combat deployment, his previous deployment was also to Afghanistan. Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 04:32
    Photo ID: 3221938
    VIRIN: 170304-A-PK978-103
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: AF
    Hometown: COLLIERVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF Fighting Eagles Earn Air Medal for Valor [Image 1 of 9], by Robert Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Bagram Airfield
    MEDEVAC
    Award Ceremony
    DUSTOFF
    Afghanistan
    U.S. Army
    1st Aviation Regiment"
    U.S. Forces Afghanistan
    1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade
    Operation Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support Mission
    "2nd Battalion General Aviation Battalion
    Task Force Fighting Eagles
    The Air Medal with 'V' Device

