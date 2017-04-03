TF Fighting Eagles Earn Air Medal for Valor

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Mar. 4, 2017) – U.S. Army Spc. Samuel E. Perez, recognized for valor at a ceremony here today and awarded The Air Medal with ‘V’ Device for heroism during a Nov. 3, 2016 helicopter medical evacuation of wounded U.S. and Afghan Soldiers in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan. Perez, originally from Columbus, Georgia, is a crew chief assigned to C Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas. This is Perez’s first combat deployment. Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.

