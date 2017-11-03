(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170311-N-QV906-037 [Image 3 of 3]

    170311-N-QV906-037

    HAMBANTOTA, SRI LANKA

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Micah Blechner 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    170311-N-QV906-037 HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 11, 2017) Members of the U.S. Marines, U.S. Army, and Sri Lankan Navy take a moment to pose for a group photo after completing a Beach Clean-Up evolution during Pacific Partnership 2017 March 11. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Micah Blechner/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170311-N-QV906-037 [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Micah Blechner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

