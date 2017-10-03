Colombian Marine Corps veteran Uriel Guatibonza, left, is piloted by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Pedro Camacho during the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Track Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 10, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 22:03 Photo ID: 3221154 VIRIN: 170310-M-RZ188-009 Resolution: 3635x2423 Size: 1.12 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day One [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Ariana Acosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.