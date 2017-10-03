2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day One

Cpl. Michael Courtois, left, and Cpl. Olivier Boutier, members of the French military, hold hands while crossing the finish line during a track event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 10, 2017. Courtois and Boutier are members of the 2017 Marine Corps International Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

