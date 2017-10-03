(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day One [Image 7 of 15]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day One

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. William Davidson competes in a shot put event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 10, 2017. Davidson, a Jacksonville, Texas, native, is a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 22:03
    Photo ID: 3221145
    VIRIN: 170310-M-RX597-035
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day One [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Roderick Jacquote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    track
    field
    USMC
    shot put
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    2017 Marine Corps Trials

