Cpl. Linda Coyac, right, a member of the French military and the 2017 Marine Corps Trials International Team, cheers on Uriel Guatibonza, left, a member of the Columbian Marines and the 2017 Marine Corps Trials International Team, in a track event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 10, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 22:03 Photo ID: 3221144 VIRIN: 170310-M-RX597-098 Resolution: 5072x3381 Size: 1.17 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day One [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Roderick Jacquote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.