(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rep. Thornberry: 101st is central to nation’s security

    Rep. Thornberry: 101st is central to nation’s security

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Leejay Lockhart 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Major Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, answers questions during a press conference following a congressional delegation visit to post.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 21:21
    Photo ID: 3221133
    VIRIN: 170703-A-LS265-8439
    Resolution: 1607x2411
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rep. Thornberry: 101st is central to nation’s security, by Leejay Lockhart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rep. Thornberry: 101st is central to nation’s security

    TAGS

    President
    Africa
    Congress
    Fort Campbell
    Pentagon
    101st Airborne Division
    Afghanistan
    Iraq
    Readiness
    Vice Chief
    Marsha Blackburn
    Chief Of Staff Army
    Budget Cuts
    Washington D.C
    Diane Black
    General Daniel Allyn
    Maj. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas
    Chairman Armed Services Committee Mac Thornberry
    House Budget Committee

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT